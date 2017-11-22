Buy Dalmia Bharat, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Power, Tata Power, Sun TV: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "Dalmia Bharat is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 3010 for target of Rs 2925."

"Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1413 for target of Rs 1470."

"Adani Power is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 34.90 for target of Rs 36.50."

"Tata Power is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 91 for target of Rs 97.50," he said.