App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 22, 2017 03:34 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Dalmia Bharat, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Power, Tata Power, Sun TV: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com recommends buying Dalmia Bharat, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Power, Tata Power and Sun TV Network.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "Dalmia Bharat is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 3010 for target of Rs 2925."

"Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is a  buy with a stop loss of Rs 1413 for target of Rs 1470."

"Adani Power is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 34.90 for target of Rs 36.50."

"Tata Power is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 91 for target of Rs 97.50," he said.

"I have a positive view on Sun TV Network. This appears to be starting a rally again and the recent highs of Rs 905-910 should be crossed over here. I would buy this with a stop loss just below Rs 855," he added.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.