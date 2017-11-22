Buy Dalmia Bharat, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Power, Tata Power, Sun TV: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com recommends buying Dalmia Bharat, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Power, Tata Power and Sun TV Network.
Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "Dalmia Bharat is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 3010 for target of Rs 2925."
"Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1413 for target of Rs 1470."
"Adani Power is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 34.90 for target of Rs 36.50."
"Tata Power is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 91 for target of Rs 97.50," he said."I have a positive view on Sun TV Network. This appears to be starting a rally again and the recent highs of Rs 905-910 should be crossed over here. I would buy this with a stop loss just below Rs 855," he added.