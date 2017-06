Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Dabur India is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 275 for target of Rs 292 and Federal Bank with a target of Rs 120 and stop loss at Rs 108."

At 14:37 hrs Dabur India was quoting at Rs 285.70, up Rs 6.10, or 2.18 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 286.50 and an intraday low of Rs 278.15.