Buy Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Aurobindo Pharma: Sandeep Wagle

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have two buy calls. A buy in Chennai Petroleum Corporation, stop loss at Rs 396 and target Rs 430. A buy in Aurobindo Pharma, stop loss at Rs 711 and target of Rs 765."

"A small disclosure is that I own this stock in my personal and family long term portfolio."

At 11:31 hrs Aurobindo Pharma was quoting at Rs 738.75, up Rs 34.20, or 4.85 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 740.25 and an intraday low of Rs 713.00.