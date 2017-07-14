App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jul 14, 2017 11:34 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Aurobindo Pharma: Sandeep Wagle

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com recommends buying Chennai Petroleum Corporation and Aurobindo Pharma.

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have two buy calls. A buy in Chennai Petroleum Corporation, stop loss at Rs 396 and target Rs 430. A buy in Aurobindo Pharma, stop loss at Rs 711 and target of Rs 765."

"A small disclosure is that I own this stock in my personal and family long term portfolio."

At 11:31 hrs Aurobindo Pharma was quoting at Rs 738.75, up Rs 34.20, or 4.85 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 740.25 and an intraday low of Rs 713.00.

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Chennai Petroleum Corporation #powermywealth.com #Sandeep Wagle #Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com #Stocks Views

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.