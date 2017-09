Buy Century Textiles, Raymond, IndusInd Bank: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Century Textiles is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1300, target of Rs 1365 and Raymond with a stop loss of Rs 880, target of Rs 915.""