May 03, 2017 03:06 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Century Textiles, India Cements, VIP Industries: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying Century Textiles, India Cements and VIP Industries.

Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Century Textiles is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,150, target of Rs 1,180. India Cements is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 210, target of Rs 221. VIP Industries is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 205, target of Rs 218."

"BF Utilities is bottoming out and possibly will cross 200-day moving average at Rs 475. Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) is really a game changer and I would not be surprised if you see prices which are double of these property stocks at some point. So, everything related to property, property development, etc. that is going to be in a huge bull market, maybe even for the next couple of years," he said.

