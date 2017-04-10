Buy Century Textiles, Ceat, DLF; hold Reliance Industries: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Century Textiles is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,060 and target of Rs 1,100. Ceat is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,335 and target of Rs 1,380 and DLF is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 146 and target of Rs 158."



"For Reliance Industries, Rs 1,250 is once in a life time opportunity. Now it is very difficult to buy a large stock which is up four days continuously, so if you hold it probably you can carry on. I don?t think there is a fresh buying."



"Axis Bank seems to be getting past Rs 500 which was a kind of a problem zone for this stock. Once we can maintain a level of Rs 500, we should look at some point at Rs 550-570."

: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.com.