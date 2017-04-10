App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 06, 2017 10:56 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Century Textiles, Ceat, DLF; hold Reliance Industries: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can buy Century Textiles and Industries, Ceat and DLF and hold on to Reliance Industries.

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Century Textiles is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,060 and target of Rs 1,100. Ceat is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,335 and target of Rs 1,380 and DLF is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 146 and target of Rs 158."

"For Reliance Industries, Rs 1,250 is once in a life time opportunity. Now it is very difficult to buy a large stock which is up four days continuously, so if you hold it probably you can carry on. I don?t think there is a fresh buying."

"Axis Bank seems to be getting past Rs 500 which was a kind of a problem zone for this stock. Once we can maintain a level of Rs 500, we should look at some point at Rs 550-570."

Disclosure: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.com.

