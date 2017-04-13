Buy Capital First, Repco Home Finance, JBF Industries; sell Bharat Financial Inclusion, Sonata Software: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "I don’t think Infosys is worth trading because there are structural problems. Even if the guidance is 0.5-1 percent higher two, months later they will come back and revise the guidance. I think the better trades are in NBFCs and in Capital First etc. which are making new highs."



"Bajaj Finserv is at Rs 4,500 why do you have to mess around with IT space where the body language, this-that there are five things to watch even if the results are good or bad. So, I think it is pretty much worth ignoring."



"I think Capital First is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 787 and target of Rs 820. Repco Home Finance did very well, that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 730 and target of Rs 765. JBF Industries is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 282 and target of Rs 298."



"Bharat Financial Inclusion is now getting into some sort of serious decline and there is a problem in this micro finance company. So, this is one end of NBFCs that you don’t want to be in. So, this is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 751 and target of Rs 725."



"Sonata Software is also a sell with a stop loss of Rs 178 and target of Rs 163," he added.