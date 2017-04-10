App
Apr 07, 2017 02:17 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Capital First, Century Textiles, TVS Motor Company: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Capital First, Century Textiles and TVS Motor Company.

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Capital First is the buy with a stop loss of Rs 770 for target of Rs 805. Century Textiles and Industries is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,065 for target of Rs 1,100. TVS Motor Company is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 460 for target of Rs 485."

"In last three or four days, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has moved up very sharply. A fresh entry would require some sort of sideways action before the next round of rally begins because Rs 1,800 was a previous intermediate high. So, maybe we can get closer to Rs 1,800 but out there I think it will again find resistance and probably better news needs to now come in. Lot of hope rallies there and infrastructure was the only space that was lagging. So, possibly Rs 1,800 for the near-term is some kind of a celling for Larsen," he said.

"South Indian Bank, as long as I remember hangs around in this Rs 18-24 type of band. I don?t think anything significant is there. But these new stocks like Avenue Supermart (D-Mart) or PVR are where people are increasing allocations etc. Escorts is already in strong uptrends and where corrections are getting complete, that is the place where you look at."

"In Bharat Financial Inclusion, Rs 770 thereabouts is the 200-day moving average and also previously once it bounced back from these zones, given that market is in some sort of an uptrend, this is just kind of some support coming in. I think Bharat Financial broadly is range bound between Rs 770-830. I think the best stock in the micro finance space remains M&M Financial Services," he added.

