Apr 10, 2017 02:54 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Capital First, Adani Ports, Uflex: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Capital First, Adani Ports and Uflex.

Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Capital First is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 765, target of Rs 790. Adani Ports is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 347, target of Rs 365. Uflex is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 300, target of Rs 321."

"Oil marketing companies (OMCs) are coming out of large corrections. So I would think 10 percent rally from the lows is not ruled out. So, Rs 440 on Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), similarly on Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) ? these stocks were going through correction and hence even when there is geo-political adverse news, they are likely to move higher. So these stocks are likely to outperform over the next few days," he said.

"You cannot call three days correction as a breakdown but not all non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are down so they are taking turns in correcting. Indiabulls Housing Finance is going through a correction when things go up because of index inclusions etc. they do go through corrections also. This should be used to buy into the stock and chances are we will probably see new highs fairly soon. I would put a stop loss around Rs 850, you want to give the stock enough time and enough space to correct and then move back up."

