App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 10, 2017 11:08 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy BPCL; sell Indiabulls Housing Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can buy BPCL and sell Indiabulls Housing Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "If Reliance Industries crosses Rs 1,450 thereabouts, the highs of probably Thursday only then you would say that this correction is mild. I would like to wait, this early morning opening may not sustain."

"BPCL is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 690 for target of Rs 725. Indiabulls Housing Finance is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 950 and target of Rs 925. Kotak Mahindra Bank is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 880 and target of Rs 850," he said.

"Often stocks need to rally a little bit before you can go short on them. I think Reliance Communications has failed to give you that kind of rally, but overall it seems that news flows that is there should allow you to sell. Rs 40-41 is a good stop loss and possibly if company is going under like the news flow suggest maybe we could find Rs 34-35 coming in on Reliance Communications," he added.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.com.

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.