Apr 25, 2017 12:26 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy BPCL, Larsen & Toubro, ABB, Adani Enterprises: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying BPCL, Larsen & Toubro, ABB and Adani Enterprises.

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "BPCL is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 725 and target of Rs 760. Larsen & Toubro is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,725, target of Rs 1,850. ABB is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,400, target of Rs 1,510."

"I would still categorise Adani Enterprises as infrastructure and after long periods of accumulation, these stocks are breaking out on very heavy volumes. So this does not seem to be one-off type move. For a long time it stayed between Rs 80 and Rs 100. Now it is in a mark-up phase. So each time it comes down, you buy it. We saw what happened with Indiabulls Real Estate, everybody thought 40 percent was it but these stocks have under-ownership on their side, I think money is moving towards infrastructure and real estate. Chances are Adani Enterprise still will have more upside, maybe next big move should lead it up to Rs 180-200 sort of levels. So any kind of pause like we have right now should be used to accumulate," he said.

