Buy BPCL, Godrej Industries, Cummins India: Mitesssh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "BPCL has broken into fresh highs, so today’s low as its stop loss can be taken over the long side. Dabur India has broken down, so that is a negative pattern that I would short with today’s high as the stop loss. Cummins India has an excellent chart, so keeping a stop loss just below today’s low, that will be long-tem trade as well."

"Buy BPCL with a stop loss below Rs 739 and look for Rs 775 as the target. The other one is Godrej Industries. It has moved up slightly, so around Rs 558-559, buy with a stop loss below Rs 544 and look for target of around Rs 590," he said.