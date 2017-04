Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "I am advising two stocks to buy and one stock to sell. First buy would be Biocon. You put a stop loss at Rs 1,133 while Rs 1,172 and Rs 1,188 are the two targets."

"I would be buying Shriram Transport Finance at current level, put a stop loss below Rs 1,074, and the target would be Rs 1,104," he said.

"The lone sell call would be State Bank of India (SBI); Rs 288.50 is your stop loss, and Rs 283 and Rs 281.50 are the targets."