Buy Biocon, Aurobindo Pharma on every dip; sell Axis Bank, Adani Ports: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Biocon definitely is in a very strong uptrend. So, all sorts of decline should be bought into the stock. Similarly, Aurobindo Pharma is comfortably trading above the 200-day moving average. So, these two look particularly strong. However, it appears that even others are trying to move higher. Maybe pharmaceutical index is going through a sharp pullback rally. Pharmaceutical index still is away from its 200-day moving average, but these two stocks, Biocon and Aurobindo Pharma seem to be buys on all dips."

"Axis Bank is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 515 and target of Rs 495. Adani Ports is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 380 and target of Rs 365."