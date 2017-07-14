Buy Biocon, Aurobindo Pharma on every dip; sell Axis Bank, Adani Ports: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Biocon definitely is in a very strong uptrend. So, all sorts of decline should be bought into the stock. Similarly, Aurobindo Pharma is comfortably trading above the 200-day moving average. So, these two look particularly strong. However, it appears that even others are trying to move higher. Maybe pharmaceutical index is going through a sharp pullback rally. Pharmaceutical index still is away from its 200-day moving average, but these two stocks, Biocon and Aurobindo Pharma seem to be buys on all dips."
"Axis Bank is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 515 and target of Rs 495. Adani Ports is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 380 and target of Rs 365.""Chennai Petroleum is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 395 and target of Rs 415. The way Sintex Industries has moved up, you should use this profit booking to buy into the stock. So this dip, closer to say Rs 30-31, you would like to buy into this," he added.
