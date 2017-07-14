App
Jul 14, 2017 11:26 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Biocon, Aurobindo Pharma on every dip; sell Axis Bank, Adani Ports: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can buy Biocon and Aurobindo Pharma on every dip and advises selling Axis Bank and Adani Ports.

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Biocon definitely is in a very strong uptrend. So, all sorts of decline should be bought into the stock. Similarly, Aurobindo Pharma is comfortably trading above the 200-day moving average. So, these two look particularly strong. However, it appears that even others are trying to move higher. Maybe pharmaceutical index is going through a sharp pullback rally. Pharmaceutical index still is away from its 200-day moving average, but these two stocks, Biocon and Aurobindo Pharma seem to be buys on all dips."

"Axis Bank is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 515 and target of Rs 495. Adani Ports is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 380 and target of Rs 365."

"Chennai Petroleum is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 395 and target of Rs 415. The way Sintex Industries has moved up, you should use this profit booking to buy into the stock. So this dip, closer to say Rs 30-31, you would like to buy into this," he added.

tags #Adani Ports #Ashwani Gujral #ashwanigujral.com #Aurobindo Pharma #Axis Bank #Biocon #Chennai Petroleum #Sintex Industries #Stocks Views

