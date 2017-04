Buy BHEL, Marico, Zee Entertainment; sell Ashok Leyland, Apollo Hospitals: Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "The tide has changed for capital goods space. Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is just bottoming out. It is an investing idea. I think there is a buying opportunity. I must point out that I have the faintest idea again how the markets will behave today so take your own caution to go and buy or even selling. In both cases, intraday trades may not work out as we want them to. However, BHEL is a buy. At least in the larger perspective."