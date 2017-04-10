Apr 06, 2017 09:17 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Buy BHEL, Marico, Zee Entertainment; sell Ashok Leyland, Apollo Hospitals: Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can buy Bharat Heavy Electricals, Marico and Zee Entertainment and sell Ashok Leyland and Apollo Hospitals.
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "The tide has changed for capital goods space. Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is just bottoming out. It is an investing idea. I think there is a buying opportunity. I must point out that I have the faintest idea again how the markets will behave today so take your own caution to go and buy or even selling. In both cases, intraday trades may not work out as we want them to. However, BHEL is a buy. At least in the larger perspective.""Marico is a buying opportunity and that is part of the FMCG theme I have talked about. FMCG stocks irrespective of their valuations are moving higher. Even if they correct, that will be another buy on dips chance," he said."Zee Entertainment had a very sharp correction and now a V-shaped recovery. V-shaped recoveries usually suggest that significant rallies are still to come. So, Zee is a buy and I think it may not be affected by whatever the RBI does or does not do." "Two short sells, Ashok Leyland which has a mild downturn on its charts and therefore is a sell. Apollo Hospitals which has a messy chart, may be it is doing what the pharmaceutical is doing, I don?t know, but it is a short sell."