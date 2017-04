Buy BHEL, Bharat Forge; sell Reliance Power: CA Rudramurthy BV

CA Rudramurthy BV of Vachana Investments told CNBC-TV18, "I have a buy call on BHEL futures. Today this stock has given a breakout above levels of Rs 172. Again, a lot of open interest addition is seen with prices moving on the upside. BHEL for me is a buy, look at initial target of Rs 190 and eventually even Rs 220 is possible on BHEL. Have a stop loss of Rs 170 for this long call."

"I have a buy call on Bharat Forge also. This stock again is making a rounding bottom formation in technical chart and can head towards levels closer to Rs 1,150 initially and eventually can go to levels closer to Rs 1,200 also. A very good risk reward trade on going long with Bharat Future. Have a stop loss of Rs 1,080 for this long call," he said.