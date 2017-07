Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "I would go with a buy in Bharti Infratel which has given a fresh breakout, stoploss of Rs 414 and target of Rs 432."

"A sell in Apollo Tyres which is showing some weakness, some consolidation, some correction from yesterday. That move may extend on the downside if the market were to remain, Nifty were to remain in the consolidative band. So, sell that with a stop loss of Rs 249, target of Rs 240," he said.