Apr 10, 2017 11:24 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Bharti Airtel on every dip; prefer IOC: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying Bharti Airtel on every dip and has IOC as the preferred pick.

Sudarshan Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani
Technical Analyst | s2analytics.com

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "Bharti Airtel?s charts are saying that big upmove is coming this year, perhaps not now. There is a very strong resistance at Rs 370. Once that is crossed, Bharti Airtel would be an outperformer. So I would not go short. Every dip is a buy."

"Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) would be the preferred choice," he added.

At 11:20 hrs Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 344.30, down Rs 0.20, or 0.06 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 348.00 and an intraday low of Rs 342.00.

