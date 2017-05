Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Berger Paints is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 260, target of Rs 275. Arvind is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 420, target of Rs 436. Federal Bank is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 114, target of Rs 126."

"Even tyre stocks have started to come back, so you can look at few of them also because they had a weak afternoon yesterday," he added.