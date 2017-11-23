Buy BEML, Future Consumer, GSFC: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "BEML is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,650 and target of Rs 1,695. Future Consumer is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 58 and target of Rs 70. GSFC is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 139 and target of Rs 151."

"Bata India had a bad closing yesterday. The high of yesterday was Rs 790. Unless we can get past Rs 790, I don’t think today’s 1 percent really makes all that much of a difference."