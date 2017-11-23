App
Nov 23, 2017 02:57 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy BEML, Future Consumer, GSFC: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying BEML, Future Consumer and GSFC.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "BEML is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,650 and target of Rs 1,695. Future Consumer is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 58 and target of Rs 70. GSFC is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 139 and target of Rs 151."

"Bata India had a bad closing yesterday. The high of yesterday was Rs 790. Unless we can get past Rs 790, I don’t think today’s 1 percent really makes all that much of a difference."

"Meanwhile SRF had that large move post its results. Now it is moving on from there. We are almost getting past Rs 1,850. If that happens then maybe a 100 points more towards Rs 1,950-1,960 is possible. But between the two, I would much rather go with SRF," he added.

tags #Stocks Views

