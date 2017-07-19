App
Jul 19, 2017 09:01 AM IST

Buy Bata India, SAIL, HCL Infosystems; sell Ceat, Escorts: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com is of the view that one may buy Bata India, Steel Authority of India and HCL Infosystems and can sell Ceat and Escorts.

Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar
miteshthacker.com

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have a couple of sell calls and a few buy calls as well. On the buy side, Bata India had a good candlestick pattern near its support level, so would buy that with a stop at Rs 558 for target of Rs 595. Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) remains a buy, it is showing continuation, with a stop just below 61.50, look for targets close to about Rs 66. HCL Infosystems had a very strong pricing volume action day, that is a buy with a stop at Rs 51 for target of Rs 65."

"Two sell calls – I have a conditional sell on Ceat which is giving some intraday sell signals, so if it breaks the pivot of Rs 1,850 which is also the yesterday’s low, sell with a stop at Rs 1,873, look for Rs 1,805 kind of target. And a sell on Escorts, again an intraday sell with a stop at Rs 672 for target of Rs 625," he said.

