Buy Bata India, SAIL, HCL Infosystems; sell Ceat, Escorts: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have a couple of sell calls and a few buy calls as well. On the buy side, Bata India had a good candlestick pattern near its support level, so would buy that with a stop at Rs 558 for target of Rs 595. Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) remains a buy, it is showing continuation, with a stop just below 61.50, look for targets close to about Rs 66. HCL Infosystems had a very strong pricing volume action day, that is a buy with a stop at Rs 51 for target of Rs 65."

"Two sell calls – I have a conditional sell on Ceat which is giving some intraday sell signals, so if it breaks the pivot of Rs 1,850 which is also the yesterday’s low, sell with a stop at Rs 1,873, look for Rs 1,805 kind of target. And a sell on Escorts , again an intraday sell with a stop at Rs 672 for target of Rs 625," he said.