Buy Bank of Baroda, Reliance Infrastructure, Dabur India: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "Starting with PSU banks, in the morning I had suggested Union Bank and now a lot of PSU banks are giving buying opportunities. So, at this hour, I am giving Bank of Baroda (BoB) as a buying idea. Bank of Baroda is part of the PSU bank pack which is showing short term momentum on the upside. Consider buying it."

"The second buy is Reliance Infrastructure which is coming out of a long consolidation. It is not just that, infrastructure stocks are doing well since yesterday, so, there is short term momentum to support this stock," he said.

"Finally, we have Dabur India from the FMCG pack. Dabur has already broken out of Rs 280-285 resistance. It is having momentum on the upside, again a trade which you can take for the day and for a couple of days. Primarily the idea is to focus on good quality stocks, momentum stocks and avoid any short selling."

"Indiabulls Housing Finance is an investing idea. I don’t think you can buy it today, exit in the afternoon or even tomorrow. So, if you want to take an investment bet, it is still valid, it is good enough."