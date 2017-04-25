App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 25, 2017 12:31 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Bank of Baroda, Reliance Infrastructure, Dabur India: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can buy Bank of Baroda, Reliance Infrastructure and Dabur India.

Sudarshan Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani
Technical Analyst | s2analytics.com

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "Starting with PSU banks, in the morning I had suggested Union Bank and now a lot of PSU banks are giving buying opportunities. So, at this hour, I am giving Bank of Baroda (BoB) as a buying idea. Bank of Baroda is part of the PSU bank pack which is showing short term momentum on the upside. Consider buying it."

"The second buy is Reliance Infrastructure which is coming out of a long consolidation. It is not just that, infrastructure stocks are doing well since yesterday, so, there is short term momentum to support this stock," he said.

"Finally, we have Dabur India from the FMCG pack. Dabur has already broken out of Rs 280-285 resistance. It is having momentum on the upside, again a trade which you can take for the day and for a couple of days. Primarily the idea is to focus on good quality stocks, momentum stocks and avoid any short selling."

"Indiabulls Housing Finance is an investing idea. I don’t think you can buy it today, exit in the afternoon or even tomorrow. So, if you want to take an investment bet, it is still valid, it is good enough."

"Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on the other hand and even BPCL are short term trading ideas. For a short term trader, IOC and BPCL are the stocks to be in."

tags #Bank Of Baroda #BPCL #Dabur India #Indiabulls Housing Finance #Indian Oil Corporation #Reliance Infrastructure #Stocks Views #Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.