Jul 13, 2017 08:59 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Bajaj Finserv, Muthoot Finance, HPCL, NCC, Future Consumer: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Bajaj Finserv, Muthoot Finance, HPCL, NCC and Future Consumer.

Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar
miteshthacker.com

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "Bajaj Finserv and Muthoot Finance had a very strong pricing volume action day yesterday. I would buy Muthoot with a stop at Rs 460 for target of Rs 485. I would recommend buying Bajaj Finserv with a stop at Rs 4,165, look for target close to about Rs 4,350."

"The other buy calls are on HPCL, the stock clearly is in news, good pricing volume breakout is there as well. Technically, it could hit targets of around Rs 375. So, buy with a stop at Rs 350. NCC is something which has given a good candlestick pattern, so I would buy that, keep a stop at Rs 92, look for target of Rs 100," he said.

"Amongst the midcap names, Future Consumer had a very strong pricing volume breakout, so on a minor intraday dip, around Rs 37.25-36.60 could be a good buying zone, keep a stop below Rs 35.50 and look for a slightly positional target of around Rs 40."

tags #Bajaj Finserv #Future Consumer #HPCL #Mitessh Thakkar #mitesshthakkar.com #Muthoot Finance #NCC #Stocks Views

