Buy Bajaj Finserv, Muthoot Finance, HPCL, NCC, Future Consumer: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "Bajaj Finserv and Muthoot Finance had a very strong pricing volume action day yesterday. I would buy Muthoot with a stop at Rs 460 for target of Rs 485. I would recommend buying Bajaj Finserv with a stop at Rs 4,165, look for target close to about Rs 4,350."

"The other buy calls are on HPCL, the stock clearly is in news, good pricing volume breakout is there as well. Technically, it could hit targets of around Rs 375. So, buy with a stop at Rs 350. NCC is something which has given a good candlestick pattern, so I would buy that, keep a stop at Rs 92, look for target of Rs 100," he said.