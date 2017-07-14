Buy Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco, Kaveri Seed; sell Max Financial: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have four buy calls and one sell call. The buy calls are on mostly the NBFC side, I have a Bajaj Finserv as a buy with a stop at Rs 4,300, I would look for Rs 4,500. It is showing good continuation signals of the movement which started two days back. Cholamandalam Investment had a good breakout above important levels of Rs 1,135-1,140. So, now keep a stop just below that - Rs 1,134 is what I recommend and look for target of Rs 1,240."

"Hindalco Industries was buzzing but I would want to see the stock price get past the pivot of Rs 205.50. So maybe once it breaks above Rs 206, buy with a stop at Rs 201 for target of Rs 216. Another buy call is on Kaveri Seed Company, good intraday set up, so buy with a stop at Rs 638, look for Rs 675 kind of target," he said.