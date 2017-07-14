App
Jul 14, 2017 10:11 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco, Kaveri Seed; sell Max Financial: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com is of the view that one may buy Bajaj Finserv, Cholamandalam Investment, Hindalco Industries and Kaveri Seed Company and can sell Max Financial.

Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have four buy calls and one sell call. The buy calls are on mostly the NBFC side, I have a Bajaj Finserv as a buy with a stop at Rs 4,300, I would look for Rs 4,500. It is showing good continuation signals of the movement which started two days back. Cholamandalam Investment had a good breakout above important levels of Rs 1,135-1,140. So, now keep a stop just below that - Rs 1,134 is what I recommend and look for target of Rs 1,240."

"Hindalco Industries was buzzing but I would want to see the stock price get past the pivot of Rs 205.50. So maybe once it breaks above Rs 206, buy with a stop at Rs 201 for target of Rs 216. Another buy call is on Kaveri Seed Company, good intraday set up, so buy with a stop at Rs 638, look for Rs 675 kind of target," he said.

"The solitary sell is on Max Financial, some bearish patterns are over there, so I would sell this one, keep a stop at Rs 596 and look for Rs 555 kind of a target," he added.

#Bajaj Finserv #Cholamandalam Investment #Hindalco Industries #Kaveri Seed Company #Max Financial #Mitessh Thakkar #mitesshthakkar.com #Stocks Views

