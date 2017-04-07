App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 07, 2017 11:12 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Bajaj Finance; pick Delta Corp around Rs 165-170: Mitessh Thakkar

According to Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com, one can buy Bajaj Finance while Delta Corp is a buy around Rs 165-170.

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "The run up in Delta Corp was equally sharp and I think what we are seeing is some kind of profit booking at higher levels. My sense is if Delta Corp can come back to about levels of Rs 165-170, that zone has couple of moving averages over there and hold on to those levels. The uptrend is pretty okay, I think despite the fact that we will have a very sharp fall, but let us not forget that the stock went up equally faster. So, Rs 165-170 is a zone which I will watch very closely in the next one to two days; if we get the stock over there and get a reversal, that still becomes a buy." 

"We had a buy on IDFC, I think that is showing good follow up and the pattern is extremely positive over there." 

"That apart, I think Bajaj Finance is showing very good setup on the intraday charts. So, I would be buying that one as well," he said. 

"Couple of OMC names, I think BPCL and HPCL despite the slide in the crude, on intraday charts are on the verge of entering some kind of a buy mode. So, maybe during the day, we will cover those stocks as well," he added.

