Buy Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor on dips; IOC may test Rs 440: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Bajaj Auto is pushing on the upside and probably doing the best of the lot. Here we should expect maybe Rs 2,950 at some point. It will probably be able to survive corrections much better. Other than that, I think TVS Motor is also outperforming, so these are two stocks that you can really keep on your radar and on all declines TVS and Bajaj Auto can be bought."

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has come out of a correction and in fact did very well in last couple of days. So, I would think that once we trade past say about this Rs 400 zone we should see another 40 points rally, Rs 440 could be a target," he said.