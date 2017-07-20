Buy Axis Bank, Tata Elxsi, NMDC: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Axis Bank is a buy with a stop of Rs 525 and target of Rs 550. It is getting past Rs 530 where it has had problems earlier on. Tata Elxsi is a buy with a stop of Rs 1,700 and target of Rs 1,765. NMDC is now a buy with a stop of Rs 120 and target of Rs 132."

"Bata India basically is sideways between Rs 510 and Rs 591. So, if we get past this Rs 590 zone, you could have a 70-80 points move on the stock," he said.