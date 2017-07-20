App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jul 20, 2017 11:25 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Axis Bank, Tata Elxsi, NMDC: Ashwani Gujral

According to Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, one can buy Axis Bank, Tata Elxsi and NMDC.

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Axis Bank is a buy with a stop of Rs 525 and target of Rs 550. It is getting past Rs 530 where it has had problems earlier on. Tata Elxsi is a buy with a stop of Rs 1,700 and target of Rs 1,765. NMDC is now a buy with a stop of Rs 120 and target of Rs 132."

"Bata India basically is sideways between Rs 510 and Rs 591. So, if we get past this Rs 590 zone, you could have a 70-80 points move on the stock," he said.

"For cement, generally the season of monsoon is kind of soft. So, if I have to choose, I will probably still go with NBFCs instead of cement. So, I think you should probably look at Bajaj Finance, L&T Finance Holdings, Bajaj Finserv, etc. This group should do well because results are also expected to be much better here."

tags #Ashwani Gujral #ashwanigujral.com #Axis Bank #Bajaj Finance #Bajaj Finserv #Bata India #L&T Finance Holdings #NMDC #Stocks Views #Tata Elxsi

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.