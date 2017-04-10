Buy Avenue Supermarts , Ceat, Bajaj Finance, TV Today: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Big buy is on Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart), D-Mart has cleaned out all the negative up and down action that it had post listing and yesterday closed at a fresh high. I have been explaining earlier that on IPOs once this initial selling for a few days is over stocks finally go up several times and we have seen that happened with Bharti Airtel. ICICI Prudential which broke out around Rs 330, so this is a pretty common pattern where the selling is now done and nobody is a loser if you bought D-Mart at any point in the last 15 days. That is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 650 for target of Rs 685."
"Ceat is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,370 for target of Rs 1,410. Bajaj Finance is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,160 and target of Rs 1,280. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 328 and target of Rs 350. TV Today is a breaking out of a base, that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 280 and target of Rs 305," he said.