Buy Avenue Supermarts , Ceat, Bajaj Finance, TV Today: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Big buy is on Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart), D-Mart has cleaned out all the negative up and down action that it had post listing and yesterday closed at a fresh high. I have been explaining earlier that on IPOs once this initial selling for a few days is over stocks finally go up several times and we have seen that happened with Bharti Airtel. ICICI Prudential which broke out around Rs 330, so this is a pretty common pattern where the selling is now done and nobody is a loser if you bought D-Mart at any point in the last 15 days. That is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 650 for target of Rs 685."



"Ceat is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,370 for target of Rs 1,410. Bajaj Finance is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,160 and target of Rs 1,280. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 328 and target of Rs 350. TV Today is a breaking out of a base, that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 280 and target of Rs 305," he said.

"Strangely, BPCL etc. are moving higher so possibly this rise of crude is not impacting oil marketing. Real estate continues to be an enduring theme, so continue to buy into DLF Maruti Suzuki . Basically, everything that has opened down is now making highs of the day and this sort of action is very positive because it leads to market showing momentum as the shorts cover."