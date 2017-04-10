App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 07, 2017 10:25 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Avenue Supermarts , Ceat, Bajaj Finance, TV Today: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can buy Avenue Supermarts , Ceat, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services and TV Today.

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Big buy is on Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart), D-Mart has cleaned out all the negative up and down action that it had post listing and yesterday closed at a fresh high. I have been explaining earlier that on IPOs once this initial selling for a few days is over stocks finally go up several times and we have seen that happened with Bharti Airtel. ICICI Prudential which broke out around Rs 330, so this is a pretty common pattern where the selling is now done and nobody is a loser if you bought D-Mart at any point in the last 15 days. That is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 650 for target of Rs 685." 

"Ceat is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,370 for target of Rs 1,410. Bajaj Finance is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,160 and target of Rs 1,280. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 328 and target of Rs 350. TV Today is a breaking out of a base, that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 280 and target of Rs 305," he said.

"Strangely, BPCL etc. are moving higher so possibly this rise of crude is not impacting oil marketing. Real estate continues to be an enduring theme, so continue to buy into DLF, Maruti Suzuki. Basically, everything that has opened down is now making highs of the day and this sort of action is very positive because it leads to market showing momentum as the shorts cover."

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.