Buy Avanti Feeds, see more upside in Avenue Supermarts: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Today Housing and Urban Development Company (HUDCO) is around Rs 99-100, so easily Rs 125-130 but once you cross the listing price just hold it with a stop loss of the listing high which is around Rs 78-80 and just let it run because now nobody is losing money on HUDCO, so chances are supply will be short and anybody who wants to buy, will have to bid it up."

"Similarly Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart) calls of over valuation. I think there should be more upside here."