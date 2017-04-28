App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 28, 2017 02:23 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Aurobindo Pharma, JK Tyre, Fortis Healthcare: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Aurobindo Pharma, JK Tyre and Fortis Healthcare.

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Aurobindo Pharma had some bad news but the bad news couldn’t take the stock lower which means it was kind of priced in. So this is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 610, target of Rs 645. This is typical futures trade where people probably are short and once bad news cannot take it lower, those shorts will cover at some point."

"The other one is JK Tyre and Industries which is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 160, target of Rs 174 and Fortis Healthcare is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 212, target of Rs 226," he added.

