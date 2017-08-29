Buy Aurobindo Pharma, Federal Bank, Hindalco Industries: Rahul Shah

Rahul Shah of Motilal Oswal recommends buying Aurobindo Pharma, Federal Bank and Hindalco Industries.

Rahul Shah of Motilal Oswal told CNBC-TV18, "Today we have seen a lot of pharmaceutical stocks in limelight and a lot of longs being added in most of the stocks. So, I feel Aurobindo Pharma is looking very good. We have seen the stock recovered swiftly from near lows of Rs 688 and again back to Rs 743-744 levels. So, I feel one can go long on Aurobindo with a stop loss of Rs 734 for target of Rs 770."

"Second is financials. Again, after a pause in a rally, we have again seen some kind of momentum building up in financials. So in that space, I think mid-sized banks look ready for move. I like Federal Bank, buy with a stop loss of Rs 105, with a target of Rs 112.""