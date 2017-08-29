App
Aug 28, 2017 02:27 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Aurobindo Pharma, Federal Bank, Hindalco Industries: Rahul Shah

Rahul Shah of Motilal Oswal recommends buying Aurobindo Pharma, Federal Bank and Hindalco Industries.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Rahul Shah of Motilal Oswal told CNBC-TV18, "Today we have seen a lot of pharmaceutical stocks in limelight and a lot of longs being added in most of the stocks. So, I feel Aurobindo Pharma is looking very good. We have seen the stock recovered swiftly from near lows of Rs 688 and again back to Rs 743-744 levels. So, I feel one can go long on Aurobindo with a stop loss of Rs 734 for target of Rs 770."

"Second is financials. Again, after a pause in a rally, we have again seen some kind of momentum building up in financials. So in that space, I think mid-sized banks look ready for move. I like Federal Bank, buy with a stop loss of Rs 105, with a target of Rs 112.""

"In the metal pack, we have seen the rally continuing and the sector is doing quite well. So, in that space Hindalco Industries is one of my top bets. So one can go long in Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 227 for target of Rs 242," he said.

