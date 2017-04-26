App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 26, 2017 09:27 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Asian Paints, Pidilite Industries, Axis Bank, upbeat on M&M; sell Jindal Steel & Power: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can buy Asian Paints, Pidilite Industries and Axis Bank and sell Jindal Steel & Power while he is upbeat on M&M and downbeat on Tata Motors.

Sudarshan Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani
Technical Analyst | s2analytics.com

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "There are buying opportunities everywhere. In my list NBFCs do not figure. I think there are other stocks which probably will give us better short-term swings. So, we start with Asian Paints. Two months of consolidation and a breakout yesterday, that breakout tells us that that stock is going to go much higher."

"We have Pidilite Industries. It was already on a roll, there was a small consolidation. Together with Asian Paints, a lot of FMCG stocks broke out yesterday, even Marico and Dabur India. So Pidilite is a buy for the same reason. There is a sector theme that is developing now. It was in a consolidation and the entire sector is breaking out," he said.

"We have Syndicate Bank. Yesterday, I had Union Bank of India. All PSU banks are giving very attractive charts. The charts are excellent."

"Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has been an underperformer. Yesterday after two months of consolidation, it also broke on the upside. I am fairly upbeat on M&M. I was reading that the electric cars will overcome the auto industry. Of course that is far away, but the theme is developing probably. So, I am very downbeat on Tata Motors and upbeat on M&M."

"There is a short sell on Jindal Steel & Power. That stock has had a rally, it then developed something called a broadening top, a very bearish formation which suggests that a significant decline is coming. However, broadly you should be with the market and stay long," he added.

"Axis Bank on the charts is suggesting a significant up move is coming. It is on the verge of a breakout. The numbers can do anything, but if I were just looking at the charts I would say buy now."

tags #Asian Paints #Axis Bank #Dabur India #Jindal Steel & Power #Mahindra & Mahindra #Marico #Pidilite Industries #Stocks Views #Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com #Syndicate Bank #Tata Motors #Union Bank of India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.