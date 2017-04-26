App
Apr 26, 2017 09:17 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Asian Paints, Britannia, PNB, BF Utilities, Birla Corp, Axis Bank: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Asian Paints, Britannia Industries, Punjab National Bank, BF Utilities, Birla Corp and Axis Bank.

Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar
miteshthacker.com

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have an all buy list. I think the selling side was in pharma couple of days back but now it is not the best risk reward equation to take fresh short trades. I have five buy calls, the first one is Asian Paints. Clearly stocks which have made fresh highs, gone past the earlier highs should see more momentum. So that is a buy with a stop loss below Rs 1,078, look for Rs 1,140 as the near-term target."

"Britannia Industries and the entire fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) pack was looking good yesterday. So, I picked up Britannia as a swing breakout trade. Buy with a stop loss below Rs 3,444 and look for Rs 3,550 or thereabouts as the first short-term target," he said.

"Punjab National Bank has a good set up, a good swing breakout, a very strong intraday indicator set up. So, I would buy this one with a stop loss just below Rs 158 for target of around Rs 168-169."

"Two midcap names, BF Utilities has had a very good breakout towards the last hour of the trade yesterday. So, that is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 457, look for target of Rs 500. Birla Corp had a gap breakout yesterday, I would buy this one with a stop loss below Rs 750 for target of Rs 815."

"I would want to buy Axis Bank before the results as well. There is some kind of a contracting pattern breakout. So, maybe buying into the 520 Call option for the month of April could be a good trade over here. The other thing is that with this breakout, as long as we remain above Rs 500-505, I would look for target around Rs 560 if somebody is taking a futures trade," he added.

