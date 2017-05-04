App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 04, 2017 09:24 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Apollo Hospitals, Ballarpur Industries, GSFC; sell HPCL, Tata Power: Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com is of the view that one can buy Apollo Hospitals, Ballarpur Industries and GSFC and sell HPCL and Tata Power.

Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar
miteshthacker.com

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "If you look at the last 10 weeks of data of ICICI Bank, it basically has done nothing, sideways action between Rs 265-269 on the downside to about Rs 285-290 on the upside. I think that range remains but in case we have signals of a breakout of that range then maybe you will take a long trade."

"I have three buy calls and two sell calls. The buy calls are on Apollo Hospitals, where we have seen some indicators crossing the positive side. So buy this one with a stop loss just below Rs 1,200-1,198 and look for Rs 1,270 as the target. Ballarpur Industries had a good consolidation breakout, so that is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 20, look for target of Rs 23.50."

"GSFC has given a very good swing breakout. So I would be a buyer there with a stop loss at Rs 128, look for target of Rs 145."

"Two sell calls – HPCL is trading right at the support of pivot of Rs 528.50, so if it starts breaking below that, that would be a bearish pattern. So sell below Rs 528, keep a stop loss above Rs 540 and look for Rs 505 as the target. Tata Power has had a fresh swing breakdown, so that is a sell with a stop loss just above Rs 84 and I would look for a short-term target of Rs 78."

tags #Apollo Hospitals #Ballarpur Industries #GSFC #HPCL #Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com #Stocks Views #Tata Power

