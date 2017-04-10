Apr 07, 2017 02:04 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Buy Adani Ports 340 Call, sell 360 Call: Krish Subramamnyam
Krish Subramamnyam of Altamount Capital is of the view that one can buy Adani Ports 340 Call and sell 360 Call.
Krish Subramamnyam of Altamount Capital told CNBC-TV18, "A bull spread in Karnataka Bank, now the stock has seen some very smart rise in the last few days and consolidated in the last couple of day but we could see the stock heading upwards. So, one could possibly buy 145 Strike Call that is quoting at around Rs 4.60-5 but also sell 155 Strike Call that is quoting at around Rs 1.50. So, the total cost comes to about Rs 3.50.""The last one is a Adani Ports wherein we are recommending buying of 340 Strike Call that is quoting at around Rs 15and also sell a 360 Strike Call that is quoting at around Rs 4. So, we are keeping a target of around Rs 13 in that and maybe one could keep a stop loss of Rs 4," he said.