Buuy PSU banks on dips, ICICI Bank may test Rs 350: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "PSU banks are the preferred choice for a trading bet. I think there is more upside here, so, on dips and consolidations, PSU banks can still be bought."

"A much better trade for the current day are two banking companies we have already talked about. The first is ICICI Bank, and the second is Kotak Mahindra Bank. ICICI Bank today has broken out of a very large trading base. That tells us there is a target which could go up to Rs 350," he added.

"Kotak is making lifetime new highs. Lifetime new highs should always be bought into."

"Individual stocks are all offering multiple buying opportunities in so many different sectors. So, I start with Britannia Industries. The stock is now in the F&O segment I think. So, Britannia is a buying opportunity. It is breaking out from a small consolidation," he said.

"Larsen & Toubro (L&T) had a big rally, then a three day consolidation. It is now coming out of that move. So, there is some momentum on the upside."

"Finally, Voltas which has been an outperformer and is again suggesting that a small correction is over."

"Long positions can be carried forward if they are making money towards the close of the day, but keep them short-term," he added.