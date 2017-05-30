App
May 30, 2017 08:03 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bull's Eye: Buy Asian Paints, NIIT Tech, Ashok Leyland; sell REC, Canara Bank

Rakesh Bansal of RK Global is of the view that one can buy Ashok Leyland with a target of Rs 100 and sell Allahabad Bank with a target of Rs 63.

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Sameet Chavan, Vishvesh Chauhan and Rakesh Bansal battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking

Buy Apollo Hospitals with stop loss at Rs 1195 and target of Rs 1280

Buy Just Dial with a stop loss at Rs 442 and target of Rs 492.

Buy Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss at Rs 117.90 and target of Rs 128

Buy IGL with a stop loss at Rs 1009 and target of Rs 1077

Vishvesh Chauhan

Buy PNB Housing with a stop loss at Rs 1270 and target of Rs 1398

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss at Rs 1120 and target of Rs 1198

Sell Rural Electrification Corporation with a stop loss at Rs 201 and target of Rs 183

Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss at Rs 500 and target of Rs 560

Rakesh Bansal of RK Global

Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss at Rs 87.50 and target of Rs 100

Sell Allahabad Bank with a stop loss at Rs 75.40 and target of Rs 63

Sell Canara Bank with a target of Rs 327 and stop loss at Rs 363

Buy Tata Communications with a stop loss at Rs 642 and target of Rs 827

