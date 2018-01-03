App
Jan 02, 2018 10:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Build on strengths, shed what is dysfunctional: Azim Premji

"As we come to the end of this year, we must continue to attempt to make this world a better place. We must be constructive without yielding on the quest for a better world," he said

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Wipro Chairman Azim Premji has spoken to employees about nurturing and building on the strengths that have made the company what it is, while shedding what is dysfunctional.

"Do we have to shed what is old to become new? This choice is often also thought of as choosing between the past and the future. It is far more effective if we are both, old and new."

"We must retain the strengths and learnings of the past as we embrace the future by developing new capacities and innovative approaches," Premji said. In a letter to employees for the New Year, he said

"We  must nurture and build on the strengths that have made Wipro  what it is, while shedding what is dysfunctional. And on this  we must develop the dynamism of the new."

Sharing his experience, the Indian IT supremo said over the years he had learnt that not getting trapped by false choices was at the heart of enduring success and of personal satisfaction.

He said thar three sets of such things which must be done  together, but are often presented or seen as either/or  choices: Old and new, Business and Society and Means and ends. Premji said

"As we come to the end of this year, we must continue to attempt to make this world a better place. We must be constructive without yielding on the quest  for a better world," he said

"The four principles are: we must find common ground, we must have genuine concern for others, we must recognize that societies, economies, and the environment are all deeply connected, and the bedrock of everything must be an unflinching commitment to values," he said.

