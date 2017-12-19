Budget 2018: Setback in rural Gujarat may prompt BJP to focus more on farmer woes in state

The people of Gujarat gave their verdict Monday by voting the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) back to power in the state for the fifth time. But the win did not come easy. Although BJP secured its victory in Gujarat with 99 seats, Congress was not a distant second. It was the rural Gujarat that gave BJP a scare on results day.

Congress made impressive gains in the rural parts of Gujarat due to caste combinations, Patel resentment, and farm distress. And it is the last reason of the three that the BJP could be seen making an effort to resolve in Budget 2018.

Budget 2018 is likely to see focus on agriculture and the rural economy, apart from a likely boost in minimum support prices (MSP), reports Economic Times.

Talking to the paper, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the results in a handful of Gujarat districts highlighted farmers' issues that the government will "analyse" and "address". He said higher spending on rural India and agriculture isn't populism. "Spending more is a necessity as far as rural India is concerned."

The BJP received 16 fewer seats in Saurashtra as against 2012. The region has high density of farmers that account for 73 percent of the population.

Reiterating Jaitley’s thought on the upcoming Budget, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said the government will intensify farmer welfare schemes and ensure their effective implementation as well as the payment of MSP.

"Our initiatives to double farmer income and increase production will gain more speed," he told the paper. "Some states are not doing enough for procurement and giving support prices. The Centre will keep putting pressure that farmers should get MSP."

Farmers growing cotton in Gujarat have been upset with BJP saying the party has ignored the needs and stress they have been dealing with for last three years, especially farmers across Bhavnagar and Amreli. They had also warned of a change in political scenario in these regions which are BJP stronghold and where 60 percent of farmers are into cotton farming.

A senior party leader also commented on BJP’s losing streak in rural Gujarat. He said it wasn’t the caste equations that resulted in BJP losing in rural areas of Gujarat but it was the state’s cotton growers who voted against BJP. He had said, "it was not PAAS (Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti), but kapaas (cotton).”