Dec 21, 2017 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2018: NREGA allocation could top Rs 60,000 crore

Finance minister Arun Jaitley has indicated that the Budget 2018—the NDA government’s last full budget in the current term—will see a major thrust on areas such as infrastructure and social sector

Shreya Nandi @shreyanandi15

As a part of Union Budget 2018, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley may increase allocation for MNREGA by a fourth to nearly Rs 60,000 crore for the financial year 2018-19, as a part of the NDA government's larger plan to focus specifically on the country's rural sector, amid concerns over rising agrarian crisis.

In Budget 2017-18, the finance ministry had allocated Rs 48,000 crore for employment guarantee scheme.

The rural employment guarantee scheme provides minimum 100 days of employment out of 365 days in a year to every rural household willing to do unskilled manual work.

Despite massive allocation for Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) in the current financial year, the rural development ministry has twice sought additional funds from the finance ministry.

related news

Close to Rs 52,000 crore has already been spent under MNREGA, as the rural development ministry has sought a total of Rs 3,596 crore rupees in two tranches via the first and second supplementary demand for grants.

If an additional amount, greater than what was sanctioned in the Budget, was spent during the financial year, then the finance ministry has to present a demand for excess grant in the Parliament. Hence, whenever a need arises to incur extra expenditure, a supplementary estimate is laid before Parliament.

In the last three financial years, the government has continued to increase its allocation towards the rural job scheme. In Budget 2016-17, Rs 38, 500 crore was allocated to the scheme, which was later revised and ramped up by 23 percent to Rs 47,499 crore, while Rs 41,699 crore was spent during financial year 2015-16.

The finance minister has also indicated that the Budget 2018—the NDA government's last full budget in the current term—will see major thrust on areas such as infrastructure and social sector.

While the 11-year old job scheme has generated more rural employment than any other government scheme or private sector initiative, it has also shared its share of criticism of fuelling inflation, delaying payment to workers, with drought hit areas in the country not getting 100 days of work.

