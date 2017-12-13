Budget 2018 may be presented on February 1; here are 10 key terms you should know

As we inch closer to the date of Union Budget 2018 -- likely to be presented in Parliament on February 1 -- here's a quick explainer on terms used by the Finance Minister in his speech.

Union Budget

The Union Budget is the annual report of India as a country. It contains the government of India's revenue and expenditure for the end of a particular fiscal year, which runs from April 1 to March 31. The Union Budget is the most extensive account of the government's finances, in which revenues from all sources and expenses of all activities undertaken are aggregated. It comprises the revenue budget and the capital budget. It also contains estimates for the next fiscal year.

Fiscal Deficit

The fiscal deficit is the gap between the government's total spending and the sum of its revenue receipts and non-debt capital receipts. It represents the total amount of borrowed funds required by the government to completely meet its expenditure. It is the most important factor watched by global investors throughout the year. The government always tries very hard to maintain the yearly fiscal deficit target (as a percentage of total country's GDP) set in every Budget.

Disinvestment

It means the raising of funds through stake sale in public sector undertakings or private entity where the government owns stake. The government raises funds through strategic sale, initial public offer, offer for sale or sale through transfer from one PSU to other PSU. Every year the government tries to achieve the divestment target and uses these funds to maintain fiscal deficit target.

Finance Bill

The government's proposals for the levy of new taxes, alterations in the present tax structure or continuance of the current tax structure beyond the period approved by Parliament, are laid down before Parliament in this bill.

The Parliament approves the Finance Bill for a period of one year at a time, which becomes the Finance Act.

Revenue Budget

The revenue budget consists of revenue receipts of the government (revenues from tax and other sources), and its expenditure.

Revenue receipts are divided into tax and non-tax revenue. Tax revenues are made up of taxes such as income tax, corporate tax, excise, customs and other duties that the government levies.

In non-tax revenue, the government's sources are interest on loans and dividend on investments like PSUs, fees, and other receipts for services that it renders. Revenue expenditure is the payment incurred for the normal day-to-day running of government departments and various services that it offers to its citizens.

The government also has other expenditure like servicing interest on its borrowings, subsidies, etc.

Usually, expenditure that does not result in the creation of assets, and grants given to state governments and other parties are revenue expenditures. If the difference between revenue receipts and revenue expenditure is negative, it means the government spends more than it earns. The difference is called the revenue deficit.

Capital Budget

The capital budget is different from the revenue budget as its components are of a long-term nature. The capital budget consists of capital receipts and payments.

Capital receipts are government loans raised from the public, government borrowings from the Reserve Bank and treasury bills, loans received from foreign bodies and governments, divestment of equity holding in public sector enterprises, securities against small savings, state provident funds, and special deposits.

Capital payments are capital expenditure on acquisition of assets like land, buildings, machinery, and equipment. Investments in shares, loans and advances granted by the central government to state and union territory governments, government companies, corporations and other parties.

Direct Taxes

Direct taxes are levied on the income of individuals or organisations. Income tax, corporate tax, inheritance tax are some instances of direct taxation.

Income tax is the tax levied on individual income from various sources like salaries, investments, interest etc.

Corporate tax is the tax paid by companies or firms on the incomes they earn.

Fiscal Policy

Fiscal policy is a change in government spending or taxing designed to influence economic activity. These changes are designed to control the level of aggregate demand in the economy. Governments usually bring about changes in taxation, volume of spending, and size of the budget deficit or surplus to affect public expenditure.

Revenue Deficit

Revenue Deficit refers to the excess of revenue expenditure over revenue receipts. Effective revenue deficit is the difference between revenue deficit and grants for creation of capital assets.

Primary deficit is measured by fiscal deficit less interest payments.

Capital Gain Tax

This tax is charged in the year in which profits or gains are made from sale or transfer of a capital asset but there is no capital gains tax if the asset is inherited. Income from capital gains is divided into two parts - short term capital gains and long term capital gains.

Short-term capital asset is a capital asset that is held for not more than 24 months before sale/transfer. However, for certain capital assets, such as shares (equity or preference), equity mutual funds, listed securities (debentures, government bonds), the period of holding is 12 months.

Long-term capital asset is a capital asset that is held for a period of over 24 months before sale or transfer. However, shares, equity mutual funds, debentures, government bonds and zero coupon bonds are considered long term capital assets if they are held for over 12 months.