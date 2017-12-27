Budget 2018: Find out what analyst expects from FM

After testing record high the market is in a consolidation mode. Post some major events like RBI meet, Gujarat Election, Moody's rating upgrade and

FOMC meet now all eyes on the Union Budget 2018 which is likely to be presented on February 1 by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Finance Minister is going to present his first budget post GST (Good & Service Tax), which was implemented w.e.f July 1, 2017.

In the upcoming Budget, the analysts are not expecting any great reforms but it will be balanced one as the government will focus on rural theme and also try to increase disposable income at the hands of individuals, maybe through income tax measures.

Finance Ministry has begun the process to present Union Budget 2018, Moneycontrol has reached out to some analyst to find out what they expect

from upcoming Budget.

Sanjeev Zarbade of Kotak Securities

As per the past track record of the government, the focus has been on the reform side and they have pushed through important reforms like goodsand services tax (GST) as well as real estate regulatory authority (RERA) and couple of other ones. But as they are approaching the 2019 elections

timeline, it could be a balanced one but from the market perspective, we are not expecting any great reforms at this moment.

Our focus would be on the fiscal deficit because already there are some concerns that the government might miss out on the fiscal deficit targetbecause the GST revenues have been to some extent on the lower side and having said that, these concerns were there in the previous year aswell and yet the government had managed to meet its fiscal deficit target. So our focus more than reforms would be on couple of these things like

fiscal deficit and how they plan to spend and kick-start the economy through further investment in the infrastructure and job creation industries.

The top bets from the mid and smallcap space includes, Mirc Electronics, Saregama India, Voltas and Eveready Industries India.

Abhay Laijawala, Head-India Research, Deutsche Equities

We believe that one sector where the government needs to focus on right now is rural India and particularly the agricultural sector. Agricultural grossdomestic product (GDP) growth has slowed considerably on account of demonetisation and we do need to see agricultural purchasing power

come back. So we do think that the government will focus therefore on agricultural and rural India amongst other sectors.

Shibani Kurian, Senior Vice President and Head -Equity Research, Kotak AMC

There are a couple of things that the government would strive to achieve. One is on the subsidy side, they have stated goal of bringing subsidy to

zero as a percentage of GDP. That is something that would possibly continue going forward as well. So despite the volatility that we have seen in oil prices, the clear trend would be to bring down the subsidy burden. So that is one positive from a Budget perspective.

Secondly, in terms of revenue collections, while it is still too early to comment about how GST is panning out and while we do have some initialnumbers, but overall if you look at tax collections so far, are so far so good. So overall, the Budget will be something that will continue to strivetowards fiscal consolidation. However the path that they had outlined in terms of having fiscal deficit at 3 percent of GDP for FY19, that may see

some little bit of deviation.

Ashish Somaya of Motilal Oswal

This is their last Budget, because the next one will be a vote-on-account is my understanding, so, you will see not necessarily big bang or reformist

in nature, but my sense is that it is an event to watch out for.

People are worried about it being populist, people are worried about fiscal deficit. So if you are in the bond markets, we would really worry about it,but from the stock market perspective, heading into an election year, and probably the last Budget, my sense is it will be positive for the markets. In

the run up to it, it will be positive.

Sandeep Raina, Associate Director, Edelweiss Investment Research

This will be a reformist budget. I don’t think they will ever get into populist kind of a stuff. In budget if you have seen for the last two-three years,

every time the government has given a lot of money to infrastructure – first, they have claimed that infrastructure money is putting in, so government is spending. Now second is to start the private capex, government has to help banks first. They are already helping them and then private capex will also start picking up.

I think market will do very well over the next four-five years. We believe everyone should invest in market because next three-four years look very

interesting to us.

Dhawal Dalal, CIO-fixed income at Edelweiss Asset Management Company

From the bond markets perspective I think the Finance Minister has been very clear that they would like to maintain the fiscal consolidation pathalthough because of the recent event, post GST cash flows have been really erratic and it is taking time to settle down. Bond market participants do

expect the glide path to alter.

I believe that the government will adhere to the fiscal consolidation path and will not get into any kind of populist measures without any impact on job creation. They may do anything which will help them create jobs because that will be a very important parameter going into the next elections.

Dhananjay Sinha, Head of Research, Economist and Strategist, Emkay Global Financial Services

The key issue ahead of the next election will be very critical in terms of how the Budget will be formulated. We have seen the political equitysomewhat dissipating in the recent past specially in the aftermath of demonetisation, GST, things relating to employment, distress in the rural and agri sector which is visible across multiple indicators. The emphasis toward resurrecting growth at a wider level will be very critical in terms of how the Budget will be designed. Hence according to me, there will be good amount of tax measures or even spending measures that will be organised

towards this.

This Budget is likely to be more towards addressing individual concerns, increasing disposable income at the hands of individuals, maybe through

income tax measures.

The tinkering of tax slabs is possible in this Budget. It is possible that there will be considerable amount of allocation towards rural, housing for all,

lot of these things will definitely be taken care of in the Budget.

There might be more allocation towards employment guarantee schemes. We have already seen that increasing from Rs 33000 crore to almostlike Rs 48000 crore this year. So, employment can be a big focus both in rural area and they are also trying to look at educated employment in the

urban areas. So, we will see how they will sort of work towards that.

Anil Padmanabhan, Dy Managing Editor, Mint

This Budget is going to be a big spend Budget. There is absolutely no doubt about it. The finance minister prioritised rural spending as one of thebig areas in their next Budget, so it is going to be a big spend Budget. But at the same time the fiscal conservativeness of this regime is very

obvious, so they are unlikely to trade one off against the other.

To a larger point on the fiscal deficit the problem is not really the centre at this point as much as the states. So the combined fiscal deficit is the

source of worry, but going into 2019 I definitely think candidate Modi is taking guard right now.

Jayant Manglik, President, Retail Distribution, Religare Securities

Considering that the upcoming Budget will be the last full Budget by the NDA before the 2019 General Elections, there will be every temptation forthe government to try and appease the voters, but within the permissible limits. Notably, the government had set a 3.2% fiscal deficit target forFY18 but has already exhausted 96% of this by August. Largesse shown in the budget could deviate the government off its fiscal responsibilitytarget, which may not be appreciated by the market and global ratings agencies alike. We believe that while there could be feel-goodannouncements, the exercise in general would be a fine balancing act. We think this budget will continue on the same trajectory as previous

budgets.

Gaurav Dua, Head of Research, Sharekhan

One does not expect any bold policy measures in the next Budget. Given the nascent stage of recovery from the twin effect of demon and GST,the government focus would be on easing the pain in the farming and rural sector and continue with public spending on infra development to

support the economy. Anyway, post GST; a large part of the decision on indirect taxation need not be taken in Union Budget now.

Uday Kotak, Executive Vice Chairman and MD, Kotak Mahindra Bank

The priorities for the Budget - number one - keep the fiscal discipline, maybe a little bit here or there is okay but nothing dramatic; I would say not exceeding 3.5 give or take. Number two - I think getting GST to work smoothly. I think lot of progress has been made and in that context I know there are challenges with the GST council but service taxes should be centralised, there is decentralisation of services.