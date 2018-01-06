App
Jan 06, 2018 10:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget related cues as well as Infosys, TCS Q3 results to steer market direction this week

In the immediate future market will look for more budget-related cues and as per progress of Q3 results season. For the coming week, IT stocks will remain in limelight – TCS and Infosys will report their results for the quarter ended December 2017 on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Vinod Nair

Geojit Financial Services

The market started off the New Year on a cautious note due to lingering concern on fiscal slippages and a sharp up-move in crude prices.

Concerns of peak valuation came back to haunt investors sentiments. During last 2 weeks, Nifty was facing resistance to break above 10,500 levels which triggered a consolidation.

Despite positive December auto sales numbers, market started-off year on a weak note. The market was contemplating a risk posed by the likely populist agenda which may hurt the fiscal consolidation target earlier set by the government.

Head of Research|Geojit Financial Services

The upside risk emanating from higher commodity prices and inflationary pressures has limited the scope for any further rate cuts in the near-term was another major factor hurting investor sentiments.

Investors turned to sidelines and were seen waiting for the result season to begin for signs of earnings upgrade.

But, in the last 2 trading days, metals outperformed on the expectation of strong earnings growth supported by firm global base metal prices whereas auto stock witnessed profit booking after the recent run-up.

On a positive note, favorable global cues due to strong US jobs data and improvement in domestic service PMI data for December helped the market to move out of the subdued phase of trading.

Further, clarity regarding the time frame for the capital infusion of PSU banks added positive vibes in the domestic market. Strong buying interest in the midcap & small cap helped the broader index to outperform the key indices for the week.

Week ahead:

The market is trading at premium valuation supported by strong liquidity on the expectation of earnings revival and positive global cues.

In recent times higher oil prices, rising inflation and RBI hawkish stance is warning signs for the market. Further, the market is wary of a populist budget given this is the last one before general elections.

In the immediate future market will look for more budget-related cues and as per progress of Q3 results season. For the coming week, IT stocks will remain in limelight – TCS and Infosys will report their results for the quarter ended December 2017 on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Disclaimer: The author is Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Budget 2018 #MARKET OUTLOOK #Union Budget 2018

