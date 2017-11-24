Budget phone Nokia 2 priced at Rs 6,999 goes on sale from November 24

Budget smartphone Nokia 2 goes on sale in India today. The phone, which was launched globally last month, will be sold at a price of Rs 6,999.

The phone will be available in three colours, Pewter Black, Pewter White and Copper Black and can be bought from various major retailers pan-India.

The phone, which houses a goliath 4100 mAh battery, has been touted as the 'two-day battery life' phone. Other specifications include a 5-inch LTPS IPS LCD screen with a HD resolution of 1280*720 and a ratio of 16:9. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass level 3 protection.

Powered by a Snapdragon 212 processor, the phone comes with a 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage capacity. Storage can be expanded by up to 128 GB using a microSD card.

Most interestingly, the phone which comes with Android 7.1.1 Nougat can be updated to Android Orea, which the company has promised will roll out soon.

The budget phone comes equipped with an 8 megapixel primary camera with an LED flash. On the front, the device has a 5 megapixel selfie snapper.

Connectivity wise, the phone has Bluetooth 4.1, microUSB 2.0, A-GPS, GLONASS among others. The phone houses a 3.5 mm audio jack which is found rarely in new phones.

HMD Global, the company which owns Nokia announced a bunch of offers for all the buyers. Servify is providing a 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance to all the buyers who will open a Kotak Mahindra Bank 811 savings account and activating the same by depositing Rs 1,000 in the introductory period.

In addition, users can also get 45 GB additional data offered by Reliance Jio which can be availed by recharging the phone with Rs 309 every month for a minimum of nine months.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries, which owns Reliance Jio, also owns Network18, which publishes Moneycontrol.com.