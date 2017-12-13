Budget 2018: Universal Health Scheme may finally see light of the day

The much-touted universal health insurance scheme that was to subsume the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) is likely to be announced in the Union Budget of 2018. This cover could be India's answer to The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, also called the Obamacare.

Sources said that the government is very serious about the launch of the product and has unofficially met with the insurance officials and sought suggestions on the modelling of the cover.

In his Budget speech last year, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has announced a New Health Protection Scheme. He had expressed concerns that a serious illness of family member(s) causes severe stress on the financial condition of the poor and economically weak families, shaking the foundation of their economic security.

However, the contours of how the policy will be framed including who will be eligible, premiums and how will the process of allocating the states for each insurer, is not known. It is likely that both private and public sector insurers will be covered.

"The existing RSBY cover only offers Rs 30,000 as insurance coverage. However, this is not adequate considering the health inflation rate. Hence, the new cover may have a much higher cover with a subsidy on the premiums," said a senior official.

The new scheme has also studied health insurance models from other parts of the world to bring in the best practices.

In India, more than two thirds of expenditure on health is through Out of Pocket (OOP) which is considered inefficient and the least accountable way of spending on health. Health inflation is around 18 percent on an average which makes hospitalisation an expensive affair.

RSBY scheme was launched in 2008 for Below Poverty Line (BPL) households, but has been expanded to cover other defined categories of unorganised workers. The beneficiaries under RSBY are entitled to hospitalisation coverage up to Rs 30,000 per annum on a family floater basis, for most of the diseases that require hospitalisation.

The beneficiaries need to pay only Rs 30 as registration fee for a year while Central and State government pays the premium as per their sharing ratio to the insurer selected by the State Government on the basis of a competitive bidding.

Existing RSBY schemes are slowly being wound up and not many fresh tenders are being issued. This, said insurers, will slowly pave the way for the new cover.

Once the new scheme is launched, all states will have to re-work the tender process to select the lowest bidder for the scheme in that particular area. It is anticipated that premium payments could also be made cashless.

Insurers are of the view that the new health scheme would enable that the number of ailments/procedures where the complete cost of treatments can be covered would increase than in the existing scheme.

Apart from the younger members of the family including married couples and children, senior citizens are also expected to be covered under the scheme.