you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 15, 2018 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2018: Removal of MAT on SEZs under review

The proposal was made to boost exports and job creations in the country by a panel appointed by the commerce department.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The proposal for the removal of minimum alternate tax (MAT) levied on Special Economic Zones (SEZs) is currently under review, reports The Economic Times.

The proposal was made to boost exports and job creations in the country by a panel appointed by the commerce department.

Sources told the paper that the report is 'being examined' and that the decision will be taken during the Budget period, keeping in mind the revenue and the benefits which can be acquired by bringing out this norm.

Experts told the paper that the theory suggests that the removal of this tax will help in boosting the businesses as the levy of MAT was against the concept of providing tax concessions to the industry to boost the exports and investments from India.

On the other hand, if MAT is withdrawn, the government will face losses. In 2016-2017, the revenue loss under this amounted to Rs 10,182 crore.

The tax had been introduced to bring the "zero tax companies" in the tax net. Even though these firms were earning enough profits they were not paying taxes due to various tax concessions and incentives which were provided under the income tax law. As of now, MAT is levied at 18.5 percent plus surcharge and cess as applicable on book profit.

 

