Budget 2018: New look receipts book on anvil as GST set to change accounting structure

The budget for 2018-19, finance minister Arun Jaitley fifth and last full budget in the NDA government’s current term, will sport a different look, starting with a lighter ‘Part B’, with fewer indirect tax changes because of the implementation of GST from July 1.

The tax revenue section in India’s annual accounting process will see addition of a new section on revenue from Goods and Services Tax (GST), which has overhauled the tax system by consolidating an untidy patchwork of local and central duties such as VAT, central excise, special additional duties, cesses and service tax into a single levy.

With GST rolled out during the middle of the year (July 1, 2017), the Budget for 2018-19, will give out revised indirect tax estimates for 2017-18 consolidating the centre and the state’s share of GST revenues from July 1, as well as the disaggregated revenue collections from the earlier taxes such as excise duty among others.

For 2018-19, the revenue budget will likely have a new structure. More than a dozen of item would not be a part of the fiscal math as these levies have been subsumed into the new indirect tax system.

The finance minister may also give additional Rs 20,000-25,000 crore as compensation to offset tax revenue loss in the wake of the currency culling move.

The new indirect tax system was also introduced to make tax administration more efficient, bring in transparency, remove red tape and turn India into a common national market by removing fiscal barriers among states.

However, with the delay in the introduction of GST by three months to July 1, indirect tax collection numbers during April-June 2017-18 would include central levies such as excise duty, service tax and a dozen of cesses, with the remaining nine months' revenue garnered Central GST (CGST).

As the GST Council, chaired by the Jaitley and ministers from states as its members, now take a final decision on tax rates. Effectively, this takes away a significant part of the central finance minister’s discretionary authority to rule on indirect taxes.

‘Part B’ of the central budget speeches from 2018 onwards will not contain the long list of indirect taxes that the finance minister presents every year. The Union Budget speech will only have income and other direct taxes and customs duties, a major break from the past when every minor indirect tax change had market and sectoral implications.

Apart from changes proposed tax collection from basic customs duty, the Receipts Budget’s indirect tax collection would include estimates for National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) and some taxes such as clean environment cess and cesses on petroleum products.