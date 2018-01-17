App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 17, 2018 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2018: FMCG to see volume-driven growth; margins to improve slightly

CRISIL Research expects operating margins to expand 20-50 bps during fiscal 2018 owing to input tax credit benefits and cost rationalisation measures taken by many FMCG companies. However, rising input prices of raw materials such as crude oil and milk will restrict further margin expansion.

Crisil Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

 

• The FMCG sector logged a healthy 8 percent revenue growth in the first half of fiscal 2017, but failed to sustain momentum thereafter following demonetisation of high-value notes. This restricted full-year growth to just 6 percent on-year.

•In the first half of fiscal 2018, sales grew ~4 percent as improved demand in the second quarter partly offset the sluggish growth in the preceding quarter, which was hit by destocking issues ahead of the implementation of GST. Post-implementation of the single-tax regime, lower tax rates on several products led to a softening of prices, aiding demand growth.

• In the second half of this fiscal, low base of the previous year is expected to lead to a 9-10 percent on-year revenue growth. Stabilised value chain and improving rural demand will also aid growth.

related news

•Thus, for the full fiscal, CRISIL Research expects the sector to clock a revenue growth of 6-7 percent on-year.

•CRISIL Research expects operating margins to expand 20-50 bps during fiscal 2018 owing to input tax credit benefits and cost rationalisation measures taken by many FMCG companies. However, rising input prices of raw materials such as crude oil and milk will restrict further margin expansion.

Key budget expectations

• Any announcement by the government that leads to an improvement in rural income will trigger FMCG demand growth.

Crisil_Final

India Union Budget 2018: What does Finance Minister Arun Jaitley have up his sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget 2018 news, views and analyses.

tags #Budget 2018 #Business #sector report

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.