BSNL says will look into allegations of irregularity in tender

Reports said BSNL tender norms for procuring IP-MPLS equipment for the Network for Spectrum (NFS) project were allegedly tweaked to so that the Rs 2,000 crore contract went to US giant.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 28, 2016, 10.08 PM | Source: PTI

BSNL says will look into allegations of irregularity in tender

Reports said BSNL tender norms for procuring IP-MPLS equipment for the Network for Spectrum (NFS) project were allegedly tweaked to so that the Rs 2,000 crore contract went to US giant.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

BSNL says will look into allegations of irregularity in tender

Reports said BSNL tender norms for procuring IP-MPLS equipment for the Network for Spectrum (NFS) project were allegedly tweaked to so that the Rs 2,000 crore contract went to US giant.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
BSNL says will look into allegations of irregularity in tender
State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) today said it will look into allegations of irregularity in award of network equipment tender to US tech giant Cisco in 2014.

Reports said BSNL tender norms for procuring IP-MPLS equipment for the Network for Spectrum (NFS) project were allegedly tweaked to so that the Rs 2,000 crore contract went to US giant.

"Prima facie there is no substance to the allegations, but since the reports have come we will look into the matter once again. In the past also, these things have come up before I joined, and a proper reply on the subject has been given," BSNL CMD Anupam Shrivastava told PTI.

Cisco, in an emailed statement, said the company does not comment on customer relationships or internal processes.

"Cisco strives to maintain high standards of ethics and integrity across the company and around the world. These values are at the forefront of the way we do business every day. We expect our employees and partners to maintain the highest levels of ethical and responsible business practices at all times and we move quickly to investigate any issues or concerns," it added.

The US-based company, however, did not clarify if it was undertaking any investigation in this particular matter.

Tags  Bharat Sanchar Nigam BSNL Network for Spectrum Anupam Shrivastava
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
BSNL says will look into allegations of irregularity in tender
Wire News
Platinum Member
684 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login