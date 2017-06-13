App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 13, 2017 01:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSNL flags competition issues, may feel 'stress' this fiscal

State-owned BSNL today expressed concern that it is likely to feel the 'stress' this financial year because of intense competition and asked the telecom department to speed up its receivables.

BSNL flags competition issues, may feel 'stress' this fiscal

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd today expressed concern that it is likely to feel the 'stress' this financial year because of intense competition and asked the telecom department to speed up its receivables.

BSNL officials met the inter-ministerial group here today as part of the ongoing dialogue between the industry and the government to discuss the sector's financial headwinds.

"BSNL is not facing any problem in raising loans and already has a credit line available," sources said after the 30-minute meeting with the IMG.

"BSNL is likely to feel the stress this year... we did not feel it last year," a senior BSNL official admitted.

Asked about the nature of the stress, the official said it was to do with mobility vertical in the face of competition.

MTNL CMD P K Purwar said the corporation needs "government support" for availability of Rs 8,000-10,000 crore capital over a period of time. MTNL has also sought government aid for its high employee cost - a tab of Rs 2,800 crore.

"We have legacy issues... the high employee cost needs to be addressed through options like VRS," he suggested.

Citing instances of Airtel, Vodafone and other private operators, Purwar said these companies are being supported by their promoters.

The government is the promoter of MTNL and hence "should not be found wanting" in support with regard to capital requirements of the telecom company.

The IMG is meeting various telecom operators and banks this week to discuss the financial issues of the industry. The sector is reeling under Rs 4.6 lakh crore of debt and its revenue and profitability are facing strains following free offerings from Jio.

tags #BSNL #Business #Companies #Economy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.